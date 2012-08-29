TYPO London: Early Bird tickets + freebies

TYPO London is a 2-day event which gives students and creative pros the chance to hear from some of the biggest names in the industry talk about their ideas, inspiration and solutions to the issues we all face as designers today.

This year's event - the second to be held in London - is all about design as a social act "whether it's working for a global brand or designing a new eco-friendly typeface," say the organisers. "Social design puts social experiences at the core."

So far over 30 speakers have been announced, including:

Early Bird tickets + freebies

Although TYPO London doesn't take place until mid-October, you only have until Friday 31 August to take advantage of Early Bird tickets, which are significantly cheaper than Regular and Last Minute tickets:

Student tickets (inc. VAT)

Early Bird: £155 until 31 August

Regular: £205

Last Minute: £235

Professional tickets (inc. VAT)

Early Bird: £414 until 31 August

Regular: £510

Last Minute £558

Professional tickets (ex. VAT)

Early Bird: £345 until 31 August

Regular: £425

Last Minute: £465

Computer Arts has also teamed up with organisers, TYPO International Design Talks, to offer one pair of tickets to the lucky winners of our exclusive Twitter competition. Details coming up later today at twitter.com/computerarts

TYPO London 2012 takes place on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 October at the Logan Hall, University of London, 20 Bedford Way, London WC1H 0AL, United Kingdom