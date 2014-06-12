Typography experiments will encourage you to have fun

Playing in design can often lead to more creative and productive work

Designers are constantly experimenting with typography as art, with beautiful outcomes. This latest project from New York-based artist Allison Supron aims to experiment with type in a way that will inspire you to become more productive.

"What is purposeful play?" Supron asks. "Think back to the allotted time given in elementary school to finger painting, building with blocks, and storytelling. At the time these activities may have seemed simple and mindless, but they are all tasks that require the brain to think differently and promote creativity in the learning environment.

"Play is a colourful mixture of unconventional materials and techniques, hand-drawn typography, senior thesis paper tidbits, and photographs of each process from start to finish; a project geared to inspire hands to get off of the computer and get a little messy."

