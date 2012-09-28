Un-establishment creative festival pops up in London and Manchester

The Kopparberg-sponsored n-establishment aims to promote the idea of DIY culture with free workshops, exhibitions, talks and parties.

The n-establishment is headed up by creative agency Margaret with contributions from Jotta, Camille Walala and Matt & Dan - as well as from over 150 other creatives who are taking part in the various events.

n-establishment is split between London and Manchester. Just a few highlights from each city are given below:

n-establishment Manchester

Key dates: Friday 12th October to Thursday 18th October

Venue: 20/22 Dale Street, Northern Quarter, Manchester M1 1EZ

n-establishment London

Key dates: Saturday 20th October to Thursday 25th October

Venue: 3-10 Shoreditch High Street, London E1 6PG

For the full un-establishment line-up, check out its Tumblr page.