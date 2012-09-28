Un-establishment creative festival pops up in London and Manchester

The Kopparberg-sponsored n-establishment aims to promote the idea of DIY culture with free workshops, exhibitions, talks and parties.
The n-establishment is headed up by creative agency Margaret with contributions from Jotta, Camille Walala and Matt & Dan - as well as from over 150 other creatives who are taking part in the various events.
n-establishment is split between London and Manchester. Just a few highlights from each city are given below:
n-establishment Manchester
Key dates: Friday 12th October to Thursday 18th October
Venue: 20/22 Dale Street, Northern Quarter, Manchester M1 1EZ
- Friday 12th, 7pm – The Resident Advisor Exchange engages in a series of conversations with artists, labels and promoters who are involved in the electronic music scene.
- Saturday 13th, 2pm – Have your Polaroid photo taken by The Impossible Project - the people aiming to keep the dream of analogue photography alive.
- Sunday 14rh, 2pm – an afternoon of Kubb (Viking Chess) and Kopparberg (cider)
- Monday 15th, 1pm – Electronic music artist Illum Sphere hosts a workshop where’ll he dissect one of his remixes and talk about programmes, techniques and his musical style.
- Tuesday 16th, 1pm – Discover screen-printing tricks, tips and techniques with screen printer and illustrator Savwo.
- Wednesday 17th, 3pm and 7pm – Freelance writer, broadcaster and curator Phil Griffin gives guests a guided architectural tour of Manchester’s Northern Quarter followed by a detailed discussion on the architecture of Manchester as a whole.
n-establishment London
Key dates: Saturday 20th October to Thursday 25th October
Venue: 3-10 Shoreditch High Street, London E1 6PG
- Saturday 20th, 2pm – ‘doodle bombing' with illustrator Hattie Stewart.
- Sunday 21st, 2pm – an afternoon of Kubb (Viking Chess) and Kopparberg (cider)
- Monday 22nd, 12pm-3pm – turn unsightly holes in the capital’s roads into spectacular mini gardens with The Pothole Gardener.
- Tuesday 23rd, 1pm-4pm – Not-for-profit collective Super/Collider explores science through culture. Includes risograph workshop.
- Wednesday 24th, 1pm-2pm – In Create Or Date? 20 creatives get to spend five minutes in each other’s company to “discover connections, synergy and potential collaborations…”
- Thursday 25th, 2pm – Show and Tell with award-winning online lifestyle and design magazine We Heart.
- Thursday 25th, 7.30pm – Panel discussion on the future of the publishing industry, hosted by Crack magazine.
For the full un-establishment line-up, check out its Tumblr page.