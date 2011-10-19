What a difference paper makes

Papermaker Antalis McNaughton really knows how to stand out from the crowd -- by teaming up with design agency Stocks Taylor Benson for an innovative mailer campaign, that concludes this week.

The Decades Of Design campaign aimed to catch designers' attention by focusing on the typography, architecture, fashions and graphic design from each decade between the 1930s and 1990s. It then showed them off to great effect by using different print techniques, finishes and samples of Antalis McNaughton's creative paper stock.

The aim of the campaign was to show how creative use of paper and print can help designers, agencies and their clients stand out in a world of communication by creating something unusual and tactile -- and it's worked. Antalis McNaughton has received a great deal of positive feedback from designers who received the mail shots, resulting in increased sales of papers from the company's Creative Papers range.