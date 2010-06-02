Work style magic in InDesign

InDesign's styles are one of its most powerful features.

Although most users are no strangers to Paragraph and Character Styles, few people actually explore their hidden depths. Not to forget, we also have GREP and Object Styles to play with, too.

In this tutorial we will take a look at some of the things you should know about the various styles and their perhaps less obvious uses and features, which will hopefully whet your appetite for deeper exploration. GREP alone is - despite the learning curve attached - a worthwhile investment of your time, as it can help you to perform such a huge array of tasks automatically; the GREP styles introduced in InDesign CS4 make for a powerful ally indeed. You'll also see how making use of paragraph rules in previously unexplored ways enables you to create flexible graphic effects without using extra frames or other elements.

Click here to download the tutorial for free