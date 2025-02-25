I’m loving the saucy brand banter between Ikea and Durex

News
By
published

"Sleep? Nah… We were busy keeping people up."

Durex ad
(Image credit: Durex)

Last week we spotlighted Ikea's latest cheeky campaign which saw the brand sliding into sleepy shoppers DMs, soothing their restless sleep with a free mattress promotion. Hopping on the trend, Durex has responded with a saucy ad campaign of its own – but unlike Ikea, it's not encouraging customers to hit the hay.

Some of the best adverts of all time centre around playful brand parodies and clever clapbacks – something that Durex nails while still staying on brand. The candid DM style campaign brings us into an immersive new era of advertising and it's refreshing to see brands putting their own spin on the trend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
IKEA ads
Ikea sends risky late-night DMs in cheeky new campaign
three people wearing Aldidas branded hoodies
Why you need to pay attention to Aldi's marketing
Kellogg&#039;s ad
Brilliant or baffling? Designers are torn over the new Kellogg's billboards
Kiehl&#039;s typography advert which has slogans written in a pubic hair font
Kiehl's hits back at censorship with font made out of pubic hair
Apple
40 of the best print ads of all time
Astronaut bursting from 3D billboard
Billboard advertising: 47 traffic-stopping examples
Latest in Advertising
Durex ad
I’m loving the saucy brand banter between Ikea and Durex
IKEA ads
Ikea sends risky late-night DMs in cheeky new campaign
Super Bowl helmets next to each other with the trophy and the words Super Bowl written below
Creative ads should be for life, not just the Super Bowl
Wieden + Kennedy billboard for Heinz featuring an image of baked beans with copy that reads &quot;It has to be toast&quot;.
Heinz's logo-free billboards break all the rules
Uber advert saying &#039;you&#039;re almost there&#039;
Clever Uber ads poke fun at holiday tropes
Title image
Print and broadcast have died. What's a creative to do?
Latest in News
Durex ad
I’m loving the saucy brand banter between Ikea and Durex
Starbucks&#039; new sustainable cups
Here's what we can learn from Starbucks' compostable cup design fail
NASA/Apple/Nike logos with chrome effect
From Apple to Nike, I’m mesmerised by these hypnotising chrome logos
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
Sonic the Hedgehog
Someone remade Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone for Game Boy, and I want to play it right now
Anycubic sale
Anycubic has yet another sale on 3D printers – but these discount codes are slicing prices