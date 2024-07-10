These drinks ads are stressing me out (but I love it)

Coffee shop company Joe and the Juice has won the award for the most stress-inducing ad campaign I've seen this year. In promotion of its new protein shake range, the beverage brand has released a series of chaotic ads featuring dropped drinks, to spill the tea (or juice, I guess) on its exclusive new menu items.

Sometimes a marketing idea is so bad it's good, and while Joe and the Juice's latest campaign may not be one the best adverts of all time, the simple yet effective execution works surprisingly well. I'm horrified, anxious, and craving a protein shake (preferably one that hasn't made contact with the concrete).

A post shared by THE OFFICIAL JOE & THE JUICE (@joeandthejuice) A photo posted by on

The series of colourful ads showcases the new products in a way that breaks all the rules of product marketing. Instead of pristine studio-lit promo shots, the drinks can be seen knocked over in the back of a car, spilt at the gym and dropped on the pavement in a wonderfully imperfect showcase of the new drink varieties.

Whether you love or hate the concept, it's undeniable that the offbeat campaign got people talking. "Omg the car one stresses me out so much" one Instagram user commented while another praised the "Genius marketing team." Others chimed in claiming that the playful campaign was "iconic", with one user going so far as to call it "A.R.T".

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Joe and the Juice) (Image credit: Joe and the Juice) (Image credit: Joe and the Juice) (Image credit: Joe and the Juice) (Image credit: Joe and the Juice)

For more design inspiration. see if you can spot the hidden McDonald's logos in these ingenious ads. If you're looking for more rule-breaking marketing moves, check out the Oslo tourism ad that breaks every convention in a delightfully sarcastic showcase of the city's best features.