These drinks ads are stressing me out (but I love it)

Joe and the Juice spills its new menu items.

Joe and the Juice ad campaign
(Image credit: Joe and the Juice)

Coffee shop company Joe and the Juice has won the award for the most stress-inducing ad campaign I've seen this year. In promotion of its new protein shake range, the beverage brand has released a series of chaotic ads featuring dropped drinks, to spill the tea (or juice, I guess) on its exclusive new menu items.

Sometimes a marketing idea is so bad it's good, and while Joe and the Juice's latest campaign may not be one the best adverts of all time, the simple yet effective execution works surprisingly well. I'm horrified, anxious, and craving a protein shake (preferably one that hasn't made contact with the concrete).

Joe and the Juice ad campaign
(Image credit: Joe and the Juice)

