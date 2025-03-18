Savage GDC 2025 billboard ad is revenge for Google Stadia layoffs

News
By published

Revenge of the Savage Planet lays on the satire.

A billboard advert at GDC 2025 for Revenge of Savage Planet
(Image credit: Racoon Logic)

With GDC 2025 is underway in San Francisco, game developers are taking the opportunity to promote upcoming games. While some take the conventional route of a trailer, one teams of devs has sparked curiosity with a cheeky billboard directed at a controversial figure.

Placed in San Francisco's Union Square, the add shows the enlarged head of Gunther Harrison, CEO of Alta Interglobal in the upcoming game Revenge of the Savage Planet. But the ad's message appears to be a satirical reference to a different Harrison (see our pick of the best game development software if you're getting started in the sector).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Screenshots from KFC Original Fake Games
KFC takes a bite out of annoying fake game ads and turns them into real games
Promise Mascot Agency;
How Ikumi Nakamura's 'art bible' helped create Promise Mascot Agency's grotesque mascots, and why collaboration in indie game development is vital
Shot from Death Stranding 2 trailer
“Fantastic and bat s**t crazy”: fans worship the new Death Stranding 2 trailer
Monolith Productions; Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. closing Monolith Productions is the end of an era – so what comes next?
Atomfall hands-on; various scenes from a video game set in a 1950s England after the apocalypse
"We wanted it to feel big" – playing Atomfall from an art director’s perspective
Prologue: Go Wayback!; computer generated scenes from a video game showing mountains, forests and woodlands
PUBG creator's next game might be too brutal – and that's exactly the point
Latest in Advertising
A billboard advert at GDC 2025 for Revenge of Savage Planet
Savage GDC 2025 billboard ad is revenge for Google Stadia layoffs
Selection of Guinness ads throughout the ages
The best Guinness adverts of all time – from the toucan to a singing pint
Audi EV billboard adverts
Ingenious Audi billboards soar above the chaos in EV branding
Trump stood in front of a red Tesla next to Elon Musk
Trump and Elon’s White House ad proves Tesla is getting desperate
Screenshots from KFC Original Fake Games
KFC takes a bite out of annoying fake game ads and turns them into real games
Kia ad
Kia trolls Tesla with scathing Elon Musk callout
Latest in News
A billboard advert at GDC 2025 for Revenge of Savage Planet
Savage GDC 2025 billboard ad is revenge for Google Stadia layoffs
camera phone deals Best Buy
Huge Samsung, Google Pixel and Motorola deals at Best Buy right now – phones from $299.99
An image from teaser animation for ARK: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
GDC 2025: Lost Colony anime teaser shows ARK: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Roblox Cube 3D AI 3D object generation
GDC 2025: Roblox says its new AI generator will go beyond 3D models to allow groundbreaking '4D creation'
Bambu Lab H2D announcement
Just in: The next generation Bambu Lab H2D is arriving soon
PS5
Badass logo alert: PlayStation launches new studio Dark Outlaw Games