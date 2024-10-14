Why creating advertising for the modern world feels impossible

News
By
published

How can we succeed in such a disconnected mediascape?

Man with influencer set up
(Image credit: We Are via Getty Images)

Somebody just did something stupid. You nudge your friend next to you and as they used to say in Monty Python, “Wink-wink, nod-nod”. And your buddy gets exactly what you are meaning. No words needed. You both chuckle and move on with your day.

THAT, my friend is what we advertising folks hope for every day we go to work. We rarely – if ever – get it, but on good days we can get close. And because you and I are not bosom buddies, you have no idea what I am talking about, do you?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a "boutique" creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop.

Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.