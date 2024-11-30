Black Friday has gone, but many of the deals on creative tech are likely to continue through the weekend. That includes a record-breaking price drop on what we rate as the best laser cutter for craft work. The mighty xTool P2 is reduced by $950 from $4,399 to $3,499 at Amazon.

There is one catch with this deal. It's only available for Amazon Prime members – like the discounts during Amazon's own Prime Day sale. The good news is that you can always sign up for a free trial of Amazon Primeto take advantage of the Black Friday deal and then cancel later if you decide you won't use the various benefits that come with membership (free delivery, for example).

Our Digital Arts & 3D editor Ian Dean reviewed this laser cutter a year ago and found it to be the best device on the market for pro crafters and small businesses. The powerful 55W laser is fast and accurate, and it can handle materials as varied as cardboard, wood, rubber, leather, stone, metal, glass and more.

If you don't need such a powerful device, there are other Black Friday laser cutter deals too. See below for details. All of these feature in our comparison guide to the best laser cutters.

Top Black Friday laser cutter deals: US

• xTool P2: $4,399 $3,499 at Amazon (with Amazon Prime)

• Glowforge Aura: $1,199 $899 at Amazon

• xTool M1 Ultra 4 in 1: $1,699 $999 at xTool

Top Black Friday laser cutter deal: UK

• xTool M1 Ultra 4 in 1: £1,699 £999 at xTool

• xTool F1 2-in-1 engraving machine: £1,799 £1,149 at Amazon

Today's best laser cutter deal

xTool P2: was US$4,399 now US$3,499 at Amazon Save $950 with Amazon Prime Overview: Our top pick as the best laser cutter around, the xTool P2 has a powerful laser fully encased metal frame. It's expensive, and you'll need space for it, but we found it to be accurate and reliable, providing the best option on the market for pro crafters who want to create or personalise objects in a wide variety of sizes and materials (if you're a beginner, consider the deal below instead). Key features: 55W CO2 laser | Smart 16MP Cameras | large 26×14in bed size | fully enclosed Release date: April 2023 Price history: This is the lowest price that we've seen since this laser cutter was released. It's $200 cheaper than the Black Friday price at xTool, but you will need Amazon Prime. Price comparison: $3,699 at xTool Reviews: We gave this laser cutter 4.5 stars in our review, praising the power, solid build and range of extra features available.

Glowforge Aura: was US$1,199 now US$899 at Amazon Save $200: If you're not a pro crafter, or if you're only cutting smaller materials, the P2 above is likely to be overkill. For beginners, we recommend the Glowforge Aura, one of this reliable brand's newest and smallest craft lasers, designed for home use. It's one of the cleanest and easiest to use laser cutters around we've tested.

Below you can find more of the best deals and lowest prices on laser cutters in your region via our automatic deal-hunting widget.