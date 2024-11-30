Start clearing a space – this powerful pro laser cutter has $950 off

The xTool P2 tops our buying guide.

Black Friday laser cutter deal on a blue background, text reads &#039;Massive deal Black Friday&#039;
(Image credit: xTool / Future)

Black Friday has gone, but many of the deals on creative tech are likely to continue through the weekend. That includes a record-breaking price drop on what we rate as the best laser cutter for craft work. The mighty xTool P2 is reduced by $950 from $4,399 to $3,499 at Amazon.

There is one catch with this deal. It's only available for Amazon Prime members – like the discounts during Amazon's own Prime Day sale. The good news is that you can always sign up for a free trial of Amazon Primeto take advantage of the Black Friday deal and then cancel later if you decide you won't use the various benefits that come with membership (free delivery, for example).

xTool P2
xTool P2: was US$4,399 now US$3,499 at Amazon

Save $950 with Amazon Prime

Overview: Our top pick as the best laser cutter around, the xTool P2 has a powerful laser fully encased metal frame. It's expensive, and you'll need space for it, but we found it to be accurate and reliable, providing the best option on the market for pro crafters who want to create or personalise objects in a wide variety of sizes and materials (if you're a beginner, consider the deal below instead).

Key features: 55W CO2 laser | Smart 16MP Cameras | large 26×14in bed size | fully enclosed

Release date: April 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price that we've seen since this laser cutter was released. It's $200 cheaper than the Black Friday price at xTool, but you will need Amazon Prime.

Price comparison: $3,699 at xTool

Reviews: We gave this laser cutter 4.5 stars in our review, praising the power, solid build and range of extra features available.

Glowforge Aura
Glowforge Aura: was US$1,199 now US$899 at Amazon

Save $200: If you're not a pro crafter, or if you're only cutting smaller materials, the P2 above is likely to be overkill. For beginners, we recommend the Glowforge Aura, one of this reliable brand's newest and smallest craft lasers, designed for home use. It's one of the cleanest and easiest to use laser cutters around we've tested.

