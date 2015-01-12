100 designers illustrate 100 years of design

The set is a visually stunning look back at the key moments in design history

When you think about it, graphic design has been around for a long time. A really long time. So when AIGA – the American professional organisation for design – realised they were turning 100, they decided to celebrate their birthday in a way only designers could.

Gathering 100 designers from across the US, they asked each one to select a year from 1914-2014 and create a politically, socially or culturally inspired design from that year. MOO have teamed up with AIGA to produce a beautiful, limited edition print run of each design, showcased on the flyer format.

Including the work of award-winning designers such as Michael Beirut, Paula Scher, Abbot Miller, Stephan Doyle, Alexander Isley, Chip Kidd, Gal Anderson and Milton Glaser, the set is a visually vibrant look back at the design of days gone by. Get your copy here.

