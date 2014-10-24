38 ways to make the perfect coffee

What's your coffee of choice? This poster will no doubt help your decision

You can do just about anything you like when it comes to poster design; from movie posters to retro posters, you can throw typography, illustration and photography all into the mix. This offering from the team at Follygraph showcases their love of coffee, with 38 different ways to make the perfect brew.

"The 38 Ways to Make a Perfect Coffee poster features the most extensive collection of coffee beverages ever," they explain. "From the obvious espresso, cappuccino and cafe latte to the more unheard-of (but not less energetic & delicious) Borgia, Black Eye and Mazagran. We can assure you, this infographic has recipe to suit your taste."

Whichever way you prefer your coffee, you're bound to love this poster design and who knows, you might even try out some new tastes. Why not team this poster with some coffee cup designs – every creative will want one!

Which coffee beverage is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!