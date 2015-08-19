10 3D tattoos that will blow your mind

You won't believe some of these 3D tattoo designs

Love them or hate them, tattoos still remain one of the most popular art forms, with the craft allowing stories, scriptures and memories to be placed on the skin forever. With the usual animals, names and nods to iconic characters, tattoo designs can head into the mundane.

However, we've stumbled across these 3D tattoo designs and just had to share them with you. Inspiring, creative and sometimes creepy, the artists have brought their best skills to the table with these designs. From the realistic to the downright mind-bending, they'll certainly impress.

Even if you're not a huge fan of tattoos in general, we're sure these 3D tattoos will change your mind. The attention to detail is staggering, with the tattoos proving the craft to be one we should admire. Take a look at some of our favourites below.

This design is incredibly realistic

An opitcal illusion, we're not sure we'd want this tattoo on our arm

A beautiful tattoo design to celebrate our differences

The use of colour really makes this one pop

You'll have to do a double-take to notice the tattoo in this one

Another brilliant optical illusion design

The full back piece is an impressive example of 3D tattoos

Some of the 3D tattoos are a bit more subtle like this one

One of the most mind-bending ones we've ever seen!

[via Bored Panda]

