The ampersand colouring book for adults

Easley originally began drawing the ampersand for a series of prints

You're probably aware that colouring books had a bit of a boom this year – from the serene to the outrageous, there's plenty on offer for adults with a knack for colouring. UK-based illustrator Tim Easley decided to jump aboard the bandwagon with this beautiful offering The Ampersand Colouring Book.

"I've always loved the ampersand because it's kinda like the weird sibling of the ABCs. Not quite punctuation, not quite a letter, but everyone uses them and knows what they are," he explains.

"I thought of doing a colouring book when I was drawing outlines for ampersand illustrations that I was turning into prints, and I often liked the outlines just as much as the finished pieces!" Are you into ampersand as much as Tim? Purchase your Ampersand Colouring Book from his etsy page.

The book features 32 custom ampersand designs

The intricate designs mean you'll get to spend plenty of your time with the book

The ampersand comes in a huge range of styles

