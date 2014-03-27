Beautiful website visualizes music in an addictive way

You'll find Patatap both beautiful and addictive

There's some stunning examples of web design out there but then one comes along that seems to blow the others out of the water. Combining beautiful design and interaction, Patatap is an addictive new project from Jono Brandell and composers Lullatone.

"The motivation behind Patatap is to introduce the medium of Visual Music to a broad audience. Artists working in this field vary in discipline but many aim to express the broader condition of Synesthesia, in which stimulation of one sensory input leads to automatic experiences in another," explains creator Jono Brandell.

"Hearing smells or seeing sounds are examples of possible synesthesia. In the case of Patatap, sounds trigger colorful visual animations. The hardest aspects of the project was finding my collaborator Lullatone, who composed the sounds and then figuring out what the best format for a website like this is."

Visit the Patatap website and see what all the fuss is about.

