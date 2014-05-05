The best 'About Us' page you've seen this year

Personality is the main focus for this brilliant 'About Us' page

There's some brilliantly designed 404 error pages out there but often the 'About Us' page can lack a little love. As one of the most important pages of an agency's website, it has to look the business. Here, Kentucky based agency Cornett decided to add a little more personality where it matters.

Here, their employees showcase what matters to them most. "We set aside a day to take some photographs and asked all of our employees to bring in their 10 essentials - 10 (or so) items they can't live without," they explain. It was like an agency-wide 'show and tell' day.

"Beyond just creating a unique way to get to know our awesome peeps here at Cornett (and some great looking content for our new website), this project also served as a great get-to-know-your-fellow-employees exercise. I think everyone learned something new about their coworkers through this project."

Visit the Cornett 'About Us' page to see for yourself.

Have you seen an inspiring 'About Us' page? Let us know in the comments box below!