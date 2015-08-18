This coloured vinyl collection is a work of art

With increased sales every year, vinyl records are having a momentous time, entering into a new kind of heyday thanks to die-hard music fans. As productions rise, illustrators, artists and printing plants have become far more adventurous with vinyl sleeve and record designs, with inspiring executions taking over the shelves.
Heather Gmucs and Sarah Barker at Cleveland based Gotta Groove Records have been doing a little experimentation of their own recently and the results are incredible. From the splattered to the split colour-ways, their experiments have made records the latest must-have canvas.
Speaking to Dangerous Minds, Gmucs said, "What if I mix this colour and that colour, what if I don't heat this material at all, what if I could make this record a different color on each side… No one at GGR has ever done anything like this before so that's why I think Vince [founder of GGR] wants to push the limits."
[via The Vinyl Factory]
