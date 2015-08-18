This coloured vinyl collection is a work of art

Gotta Groove Records have been experimenting with different colours

With increased sales every year, vinyl records are having a momentous time, entering into a new kind of heyday thanks to die-hard music fans. As productions rise, illustrators, artists and printing plants have become far more adventurous with vinyl sleeve and record designs, with inspiring executions taking over the shelves.

Heather Gmucs and Sarah Barker at Cleveland based Gotta Groove Records have been doing a little experimentation of their own recently and the results are incredible. From the splattered to the split colour-ways, their experiments have made records the latest must-have canvas.

Speaking to Dangerous Minds, Gmucs said, "What if I mix this colour and that colour, what if I don't heat this material at all, what if I could make this record a different color on each side… No one at GGR has ever done anything like this before so that's why I think Vince [founder of GGR] wants to push the limits."

Gmucs says that coloured vinyl sounds better

Pattern work, splatters and more make these records stand out

The collection explores the limits of pressed vinyl as a visual medium

The experiments have proved hugely popular with the label's customers

The pair often don't know how the records will turn out exactly

Mixing the splattered design with the splitting execution

Vinyl enthusiasts will love these designs

The outcomes showcase a vivid and unique approach to record design

Will other labels be following suite with coloured vinyl?

[via The Vinyl Factory]

