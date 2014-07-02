Topics

Creative festival showcases next generation of design talent

In need of a little inspiration? Head over to Preston Introduces to see a wave of fresh new design talent.

A group of ambitious advertising, graphic design and illustration graduates from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN) are gearing up to share their work with the world at new creative festival Preston Introduces.

Set up by themselves, Preston Introduces kicks off in Manchester on 11 July, and student team are also in London until tomorrow at D&AD New Blood exhibition in London.

So, if you're need of a little inspiration, head over to Preston Introduces and take a look at what the next generation of Brit-based designers are up to.

