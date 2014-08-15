Is this the free Fireworks replacement you've been looking for?

Berlin-based company Quasado prides itself on making 'design tools with love'. And its latest creation, professional design app Gravit, looks like being no exception.

Gravit, which has been made "in the spirit of former Freehand and Fireworks", promises the creative possibilities of a full-scale design suite - but in a snug app-sized package. The team say that: "Gravit has been custom designed from the ground up with an emphasis on versatility, fluidity and elegance – complex design tasks are made simple through its robust suite of tools and highly responsive smart work environment."

While the final version is yet to be released, the beta version of Gravit is available to download now, with the team asking any users to report any bugs found during use.