Free game art training available now!

Want to brush up on your video game art skills? Then this free eBook Vertex 2 from Art by Papercut may be just what you're looking for. Offering tips and tutorials on everything from concept art to facial animation, this free resource belongs in every game-artists’ library.

The second in a series, the content, which covers modelling, sculpting, texturing, concept design, lighting, animation and more, is written by working artists at studios including Ubisoft, Blizzard Entertainment and Crytek.

This 300-page eBook is available totally free of charge

Vertex 2 is available for free over on the Art by Papercut website, where you will also find a download link to volume 1. Users can show their support for the series by liking the Art by Papercut Facebook page or making a donation via the Paypal link on the site.

