Leaf art is piled high with autumnal awe

Fallen leaves turn into an artist's canvas

As the autumn months are coming to an end, we're greeted with a variety of gorgeously coloured leaves on our roads, streets, parks and gardens. Whilst most of us will sweep them away, artist Lorenzo Duran - aka Naturayarte - has decided to make them his latest canvas.

As a nature lover and conservationist, it comes as no surprise that Duran has decided to embrace the natural beauty of the fallen leaf and add these intricate, painstakingly detailed etchings.

The result is a beautiful, awe-inspiring collection of artworks including birds, sceneries, animals and an array of perfect patterns. Here at Creative Bloq, we're certainly going to be looking at the leaves on the floor in a whole new light!

[via Fubiz]

