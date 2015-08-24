Humongous mural shows appreciation for the arts

In an ever-increasing digital landscape, it can be easy to forget the craft that goes into handmade artworks. Created as a symbol of appreciation and positive attention for the arts in Orange County, cult modern artist Zio Ziegler produced his largest ever mural to date.
Teaming up with skate-fan favourites Vans and the Artists Republic community, Zielger created the mural in just under three days. Known for his impressive pattern work, the American artist covered just over 15,000 square foot with his signature style.
Reflecting the diverse influences of late medieval and quattrocento painting, aboriginal, African and naïve art, Ziegler has been a huge part of both the American and the European graffiti movement. "A blank wall that stood on it's own on the side of a major thoroughfare has now become a beautiful piece of art," he explains. "A beacon to show that Orange County is a viable place for great contemporary art and new thinking."
