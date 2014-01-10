You'll love this amazing interactive inner-city street art

Aakash Nihalani aims to let people escape their daily routines in his street art

An area of New York City has been transformed with some incredibly inspiring examples of street art at the hands of artist, illustrator and designer Aakash Nihalani. Known for his inventive and isometric shapes, Nihalani's street art is unlike any other.

"I am trying to offer people a chance to step into a different New York than they are used to seeing, and in turn, momentarily escape from routine schedules," he explains. "We all need the opportunity to see the city more playfully, as a world dominated by the interplay of very basic colour and shape."

He creates his works using neon tape, with clever placement to ensure the viewer is able to 'play' with the street art itself. This would certainly brighten up our daily commute and we hope it does for the people of New York City too.

[via Design Taxi]

