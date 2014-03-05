Shake up your site design with this clever CSS tool

Get your icons and buttons shaking with this brilliant CSS project

CSShake is a brilliant little site created by Italian based designer Lionel T that offers up CSS treats in the form of icon shakes.

How many could there be? Turns out the answer is: lots! There's everything from the 'basic shake' to the 'fixed shake', the 'slow shake' to the 'constant shake' and more!

Even if you're not on the hunt for some dancing icons, the website is a brilliant tool to explore. Using jRumble, Lionel was able to create a fun CSS project for all the enjoy. Do let us know if you plan to use it!

Will you be using the CSShake? Let us know in the comments box below!