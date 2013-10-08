7 creatives tell their inspiring stories

As first reported back in July, image library Shutterstock has been running a competition under the title Shutterstock Stories to win a share of $75,000 in creative grants. And today it's announced the seven lucky winners.

The contest received submissions from 39 countries, representing diverse backgrounds and creativity. "We hope these grants provide a resource for contributors to do even more with their talent, and that sharing their stories will encourage others to pursue their own creative passions," said Meagan Kirkpatrick, who oversees Global Communications at Shutterstock.

A panel of judges including Academy Award-winning film producer Geralyn White Dreyfous and Tumblr's Annie Werner picked six of the winners, with the seventh was determined by a public vote. Here are the winners and their videos...

$25,000 winner (Judges’ Choice)

Paul Prescott, a travel photographer and video artist whose journeys have included India, New Zealand, Thailand, Cambodia, Israel and Egypt. He currently resides in Correze, France.

$25,000 Winner (People’s Choice)

Beto Chagas, an art-director turned photographer. He is a self-described “one-man studio” and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

$5,000 Winners (Judges’ Choice)

Maaike Boot, an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in The Hague, Netherlands. Her cheerful illustrations have been used by stationery and lifestyle brands around the world.

Franck Camhi “Ostill”, a world-traveling storyteller with a passion for sports, dance and fashion photography. He is based in Paris, France.

Fernando Gregory, a Mexico City-based artist who combated an economic downturn with his photography in order to support his family.

Aff Marshall, a New York City born self-taught photographer, cinematographer and digital innovator. He has specialized in creating imagery for the fashion and beauty industries.

Susan Schmitz, a Scottsdale, Arizona photographer whose images on pet adoption ads have saved hundreds of animals’ lives.

For more information on Shutterstock Stories and to view the winning entries, visit the website.

