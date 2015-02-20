UK festival celebrates women in digital

Spring Forward is the UK's only festival dedicated to celebrating the contribution women make to digital.

Along with marking the past, the event – which will be held in Brighton during March 2015 - aims to encourage more women to embark on careers in digital media. The event coincides with Women's History Month.

Springboard and support

Viviana Doctorovich a renown User Experience Designer and Festival Director at Spring Forward, says: "I believe many women are still struggling to find a voice in a mainly male dominated work place.

I believe many women are still struggling to find a voice in a mainly male dominated work place

"My hope is that the festival will act as a springboard for the creation of a support network that’ll encourage women into taking a more active role in shaping the future of the digital industry."

Viviana Doctorovich is Spring Forward's Festival Director and also runs Ladies that UX.

Spring Forward 2015 promises to be over twice the size of last year's Brighton gathering. In all seven events have been confirmed and the schedule is growing.

Words: Martin Cooper

Liked this? Read these...