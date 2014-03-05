New festival celebrates the role of women in digital culture

To coincide with Women’s History Month - a global event that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society - new festival Spring Forward has launched, bringing together three existing events that share female success in the digital space - Ladies that UX, She Says and 300 Seconds - into Brighton’s newest creative event space, 68 Middle Street.

One of the talented women behind the event is Viviana Doctorovich, co-founder of Brighton's Ladies and senior UX designer at Clearleft. "It's very exciting to be involved in the birth of the Spring Forward Festival," Doctorovich says. "Whilst efforts are currently being made to address the gender imbalance in the digital industry, I believe many women are still struggling to find a voice in a mainly male dominated workplace.

"We hope that in the creation of this festival we'll be able to support women to set up events that are aimed at the specific needs of women working in the digital domain. Our dream is that Spring Forward will encourage them to take a more active role on shaping the future of the industry.”

The Spring Forward festival runs throughout March and admission is free. For more information on dates and ticket availability, visit the festival website.

Note: SheSays and 300 Seconds are now sold out