You won't believe these Brothers Grimm-inspired images are real

Schönberger hopes his photography series will inspire calm in an overstimulated world

Photography can provide some surprising inspiration for graphic designers, web designers and illustrators alike. Capturing the colours, structures and shapes of the landscape around you, photography showcases a moment that you might have missed altogether.

Germany based photographer Kilian Schönberger is embarking on a project straight out of a fairy tale. Brothers Grimm's Wanderings is the second part of a photo project that he started with the Brothers Grimm's homeland in mind. "I'm searching places throughout Central Europe that echo the mood of those old stories," he explains.

"I think there is a deep longing for tranquil naturalness among people in our techonology-driven environment. This is possibly the real benefit of my work: Resting places for the eyes in an visually overstimulated world." See our favourites below and check out the rest of the series over on Behance.

