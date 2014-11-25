You've never seen Star Wars characters like this before

You'll want these Star Wars design toys on your desk

We're huge fans of Mike and Katie – aka TADO. Creating fun and inspiring designs, they constantly showcase their playful side in their output and their latest project is no different. They've produced some inspiring design toys for your desk, with a little help from one of the greatest movie series' ever – Star Wars.

"We began working on the series a couple of years ago – our good friend Dan at Unbox Industries asked us to help out with developing the new Chubby project they were beginning," they explain. "We'd worked on Star Wars character projects before together (Star Wars Celebration Europe 30th Anniversary) so the Unbox guys knew we'd be keen on having a shot at them."

"The production process has been a very long one, with a huge amount of revisions and approvals to make sure the characters were aligned to the correct style guides, etc – it's definitely been a learning curve for us all! We're really happy with how they turned out and we even managed to keep a few little TADO-type details that people might spot."

The full range of series 1 is available now from Unbox.

