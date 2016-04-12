4 top CSS resources

The fast-paced world of the web can be tricky to keep up with, which makes doing things like learning how to start a blog or finding current WordPress tutorials, for example, no easy feat.

CSS is another area that is moving fast, and staying up-to-date can be tough. Here is a list of resources that should steer you in the right direction.

01. Blend Modes

Front-end developer at IBM Design Una Kravets spoke at last year's CSSconfEU in Berlin, and her talk on ditching Photoshop and instead using blend modes and filters to create the same effects in the browser is superb.

02. Flexbox

For many, Zoe Gillenwater is the guru of all things flexbox. Her website contains plenty of information on the subject, including links to some of her great talks.

03. The Web Ahead

The Web Ahead is a weekly show with a heavy focus on CSS and the UI, hosted by Jen Simmons. The list of previous guests is as extensive as it is impressive.

04. What else is coming?

The CSS-TAG Houdini Task Force has a collection of ideas for potential future specs. It's a great way to stay in the know and contribute to the future of CSS.

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 277.

Like this? Read these: