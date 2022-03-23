The best AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT prices in March 2022

If you're looking to score the best AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT prices around, then you already know what you're looking for – and you're in the right place. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is a stunningly powerful dedicated graphics card that hits that sweet spot of versatility and price point – or at least it did on its release date in 2020. With global shortages the prices of leading GPUs has reached silly heights, but on this page we pull in the best RX 6900 XT prices that are currently available, as they go live.

Getting a dedicated graphics card can have a massive impact on your creative work, with 3D rendering, video editing, game design and animation all benefiting from the extra power. Not to mention any down time set aside for gaming!

The RX 6900 XT is AMD's flagship model of the new Ray-Tracing generation of cards, coming with 16GB of VRAM, the latest GDDR6 RAM. And if you pair the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs you get 'Smart Access Memory' – a process where the CPU and GPU maximise bandwidth between themselves, giving you a performance gain. And for all you Apple-loving designers looking for a graphics boost – AMD cards can work with Intel Macs via an external GPU box. Like we said, it's versatile.

If you want to know more about graphics cards explained, we've got you covered. And should you want to explore some more ideas on the best graphics cards for video editors, head over to our dedicated page.

The best AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT prices

Is the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT worth it's price? The Radeon RX 6900 XT is AMD's move to steal the top spot from the high-end GPU market from Nvidia and its RTX 3090. They are both top cards, and they are both experiencing poor stock supplies the world over, meaning that the prices that the RX 6900 XT is going for is an inflated price compared to the release date retail price. Back in December 2020, the Radeon RX 6900 XT price was $999/£780. Today, we've seen it go for well over $1,700/£1,500 (though it's worth noting that that's still cheaper than the equivalent bloated price of the Nvidia RTX 3090 – $1,499/£1,399 retail and up to twice that in today's market).

