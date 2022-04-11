Get the best AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT prices in April 2022

Right now, the Radeon RX 6600 XT prices seem to have stabilised, even though things have recently been crazy in the world of graphics cards costings. This is fantastic news if you're after a top-quality, mid-range graphics card for your digital creative work (such as video editing), or for taking your PC gaming to the next level.

Things have not always been so rosey since the Radeon RX 6600 XT price was anounced back in August 2021. Almost immediately stock disappeared and the 'deals' that you could find were vastly overblown price points (sometimes in advance of three times the $379 retail cost). Things have recently stabilised, however, and below you'll see the very best prices on the Radeon RX 6600 XT, pulled in from various reliable retailers.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT is a quality mid-range GPU that sits up against its siblings in the Radeon RX 6000 series. That's reflected in speed but also price point. For example, if you were to look for the best higher-end Radeon RX 6900 XT prices, they retail at $999 (but you'll still be ;lucky to get it for under a grand).

To our mind, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is a fantastic value for money GPU, and though it does have some stiff competition (Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, we're looking at you!), if you want to elevate your graphics at a currently affordable price, it's a bargain.

Deep dive into graphics cards explained if you need more information before purchasing. And we've got some more ideas on the best graphics cards for video editors too.

The best AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT prices

Is the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT worth it? We think so. Let's start with the most obvious reason: it's an awesome 1080p consumer-level GPU that boasts decent ray-tracing and DLSS upscaling performance. It's also currently pulling in at under it's retail value, meaning that the Radeon RX 6600 XT is starting to have actual deals – that may sound stupid, but the fact is that with global shortages, we're far more used to seeing quality GPUs going for well above their retail price (many still are). There is competition, however, chiefly the Nvidia RTX 3060. When tested, its benchmarks are a little more impressive in the ray-tracing and DLSS upscaling areas. However, the difference is far from night and day, and if you factor in that the Radeon RX 6600 XT price is currently around $100/£100 cheaper than its Nvidia rival, there's plenty reason to consider the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

