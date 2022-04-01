Best place to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti in April 2022

On this page we'll bring you up-to-date prices on the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, as and when stock becomes available. The lightning fast graphics card was put on pre-order on the Nvidia website recently, and is currently retailing at $1,999/£1,879. It's the most expensive GPU that Nvidia has released, but that's not the whole story of its price!

If you've been on the look out for a high end GPU for a while, you'll know that demand exceeds supply, and often prices have been inflated, if and when the GPU is available. Currently the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is already exceeding its retail price on online retail sites.

So you won't be surprised to find out that the GPU sold out soon after it went up! However, below we've listed the most recent online retailers to have stock, in both the US and UK. We've already seen stock come in and out, almost as quick as the graphics card itself, so we advise you bookmark this page if you can't find anything straight away, and come back to it to see if the retailers have restocked.

We've also got more info on our graphics cards explained, and if you want some more ideas on the best graphics cards for video editors, we've got you covered.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: US

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: UK

Other Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti deals

If the above links are providing no fruit, below we've got a deals widget that automatically pulls in prices for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Warning! These prices may be inflated, as demand on the GPU is so huge. The retail price is $1,999/£1,879 so we advise you wait for the restock above rather than buy the GPU way above that price.

Is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 any good? Short answer – on paper, it's excellent! It boasts 40 Share teraflops, 78 Ray Tracing teraflops, 320 Tensor teraflops, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory operating at 21Gbps, all with base and boost speeds clocked at 1560MHz/1860MHz. Zing!

When will the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti be available? Theoretically, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is on sale now, and available to retailers. In reality, the demand for top end GPUs is such that this most recent graphics card is selling out fast (if not already sold out). However, Nvidia will have known that the demand will be insane, and so stock will be drop fed to retailers around the world. That's why if you don't see anything right now on the links above, we strongly advise you come back and see if they've restocked. Unfortunately there's no hard and fast timing on these things, but it certainly looks like stock is being replenished coming into the weekend.

Related articles: