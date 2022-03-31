The best Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station deals in March 2022

If you're looking to get the best Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station prices around, you've reached the best website page for it. Let's be frank – the Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station is the top end of the docking station vector. And as such, it's usually got a fairly beefy price tag that comes with it. However, if you need the kind of premium power and versatility that this 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock offers, then you're in the right place.

The Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station is a serious bit of tech. Yes, it's a twelve-in-1 hub, and yes, it features 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also boasts single 8K 30Hz and dual 4K 60Hz speeds, with a 90W power delivery and a pretty cool design. There's a reason Anker called this one the Apex, and we can't help but agree.

However, it's essential that you get a docking hub that's going to fit in with your set up, so it's worth noting that the Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station, though featuring next Gen connectivity, may not be for you if your laptop has older needs. In fact, we think the Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station is ahead of the curve a little here. For full connectivity details, head down the page.

Scroll down for the best deals around, or head over to our guide to the best dock for MacBook Pro specifically. Or, if you're looking for a lower-priced dock, check out our breakdown of the best power banks for the average user.

Best Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station prices

(Image credit: Anker )

What is the Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 docking station connectivity? On the front of the dock you have an HS II SD 4.0 card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack (hurrah, for us wired headphone users)! You also get a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port that'll give you 10Gbps transfer speeds. It also doubles up as a charging port for your smartphone. Then there's the Thunderbolt 4 upstream port with 40Gbps transfer speeds. On the back, you get a one GB Ethernet port; a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port with 40Gbps speeds; two HDMI 2.0 outputs that'll give you 4K resolution at 60Hz; two USB-A 2.0 ports with 480Mbps speeds and 5V/0.5A power (perfect for your peripherals); two USB-A 3.1 ports with 10Gbps transfer speeds. All and all, the Apex is pretty well connected.



Related articles: