The best Nothing Ear 1 price today

Nothing is the new UK-based tech company on the block, and the Nothing Ear (1)s are its latest addition to the already packed audio market. There's plenty to like about the earbuds – not least the beautiful design that boasts transparent features in both the earbuds and their charging case. Add to that decent battery life, an expansive audio profile, and most importantly a very competitive retail price, finding an attractive Nothing Ear (1) price is going to be pretty easy. Especially when we've done all the hard work for you.

On this page we pull in all the current low Nothing Ear (1) prices on the internet, as and when they go live. Below you'll find some more details on the actual Nothing Ear (1) earbuds, and alongside you'll find the best Nothing Ear (1) deal available. They may retail at $100/£99, but we've already seen around $20/£20 off, and they only got released in 2021.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing Ear 1 The most design-focussed earbuds on the market. Battery life: 30 hours with ANC off, 20 hours with ANC on | Dimenssions: 28.9mm high, 21.5mm wide, 23.5mm deep | Weight: 4.7g | Bluetooth: 5.2 | Charging : Qi wireless charging

Getting the best Nothing Ear (1) price is super simple. They retail at the $100 mark as it is, so even if you pay full price, you're getting a bargain on the latest design-led in-ear-earbuds. However, we've seen some decent Nothing Ear (1) deals since they got released in 2021. It may be a matter of $10 or $20 off the retail price, but getting a top earbud for $80/$90 is pretty sweet in our book.

And you don't need to spend any time searching for those low Nothing Ear (1) prices. All you need to do is check out the current Nothing Ear (1) deals that are showing up on this page, and you can make the most of the best current deals there are.

What are the Nothing Ear (1) features? The Nothing Ear (1) come with Bluetooth 5.2, active noise cancellation, are water and dust-proof, and have a wireless charging case that can fully charge the earbuds up to five times before needing charging itself. The Nothing Ear (1)s can only connect to one device at a time. The controls of the Nothing Ear (1) are all on the side of each Nothing Ear, and include a sliding volume control, single-skip pause, double-tap skip and triple-skip back skip.

