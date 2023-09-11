Erm, the Samsung S23 Ultra is reduced to under $400. And no, that's not a typo

Our favourite camera phone is currently enjoying a wild discount. And we mean wild. If you have an eligible trade-in device (more on that later), you can currently buy the device for $399.99, down from $1,379.99 at Samsung. No you didn't misread that. You get a whopping $800 in enhanced trade-in credit, plus a storage upgrade worth $180, bringing the price down by a total of $980.

When we reviewed this device, we found it fast, responsive and loved its amazing screen. The only downside was it's pretty expensive – something that this deal will assist with. Of course, the camera is incredible, beating all other models in our tests (compare in the best camera phones guide).

Of course, the newer the trade-in device, the more trade-in credit you'll get. But if if a brilliant camera is a priority, we honestly don't think you can do better than this one – so any device you offer up could be well worth it.

Not convinced? See the best Samsung S23 Ultra prices, and the deals we've found below.