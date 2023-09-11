Erm, the Samsung S23 Ultra is reduced to under $400. And no, that's not a typo

Our favourite camera phone is currently enjoying a wild discount. And we mean wild. If you have an eligible trade-in device (more on that later), you can currently buy the device for $399.99, down from $1,379.99 at Samsung. No you didn't misread that. You get a whopping $800 in enhanced trade-in credit, plus a storage upgrade worth $180, bringing the price down by a total of $980.
When we reviewed this device, we found it fast, responsive and loved its amazing screen. The only downside was it's pretty expensive – something that this deal will assist with. Of course, the camera is incredible, beating all other models in our tests (compare in the best camera phones guide).
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Was:
$1,379.99
Now: $399.99 at Samsung
Save: $980
Overview: A brilliant phone for creatives who need an excellent camera, gorgeous screen, stylus and fab battery life. You get the 512GB (upgraded from the 256GB for free).
Key features: Network: Unlocked | 512GB| Operating System: Android 13.0 | 5G |Screen size: 6.1-inches
Release date: February 2023
Price history: The previous best price on the 256GB was $849.99. But you're getting 512GB storage thrown in, and the previous low on that was $1,122.96. Seriously.
Current price: 256GB – $1,189.99 at Amazon | 512GB –$1,379.99 at Amazon
Review consensus: We gave this model five stars when we reviewed it. We loved the camera, the sharp and colourful screen, and of course the amazing camera. Our sister site T3 agreed, and also loved the stylus and design. They didn't love the colours or the price.
Of course, the newer the trade-in device, the more trade-in credit you'll get. But if if a brilliant camera is a priority, we honestly don't think you can do better than this one – so any device you offer up could be well worth it.
Not convinced? See the best Samsung S23 Ultra prices, and the deals we've found below.