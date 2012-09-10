Teaser: 99Frames animation contest
99Frames is a competition for animators to create a short using Cinema4D with guess how many frames? Check out the teaser and find out more here!
The teaser you see here was created by freelance motion designer and animator Neekoe using Cinema 4D and After Effects CS6 for the 99Frames Social Animation Project.
99Frames was started last year by David Drayton from Maxon Computer with the aims of highlighting some of the awesome features of Cinema4D R13 and showcasing exciting new work - "It’s about having fun, learning and sharing your work with the world," Drayton says on his Tumblr blog.
Animators were invited to create shorts of 99 frames in length, using at least one Cinema 4D R13 feature, to be judged by a panel of professionals. The project was such a success - as you can see in the mash-up video above, made with 99Frames 2011 entrants' clips - that it is back for 2012.
The 99Frames Tumblr blog teases: "Be prepared to participate in this year's 99frames. We got a lot of exciting things going on. Super cool professional judges and tons of prizes to win. Tell your friends, workmates and family to participate and spread the word that 99frames 2012 will soon begin!"
To join in with 99Frames 2012, follow @99Frames on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
The Creative Bloq team is made up of a group of design fans, and has changed and evolved since Creative Bloq began back in 2012. The current website team consists of eight full-time members of staff: Editor Georgia Coggan, Deputy Editor Rosie Hilder, Ecommerce Editor Beren Neale, Senior News Editor Daniel Piper, Editor, Digital Art and 3D Ian Dean, Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur Einarsson and Ecommerce Writer Beth Nicholls and Staff Writer Natalie Fear, as well as a roster of freelancers from around the world. The 3D World and ImagineFX magazine teams also pitch in, ensuring that content from 3D World and ImagineFX is represented on Creative Bloq.
Related articles
- Unreal Engine and Unity are "the best training tools that I could possibly imagine," says Dune's cinematographer
- Pro ZBrush modelling tips: step out of your comfort zone
- Video AI 5 review: Unbelievable upscaler and denoiser for rescuing footage
- Adobe just dropped a massive Substance 3D Painter update