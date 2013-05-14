Google Drive increases its free cloud storage capacity

Google has announced that it is tripling its free cloud storage capacity from 5GB to 15GB across its three services Gmail, Google+ and Google Drive.

The news comes ahead of Google's I/O conference and means that Google has increased its armoury in the war for your online document storage. The company's official Google Drive Blog made the announcement, saying that the changes will roll out over the next couple of weeks.

Changes to the Google Drive storage page will mean you can easily keep track of how your storage space is being utilised. And if you need more storage, there is a set of revised additional storage plans starting at $4.99 per month for 100GB.

Image credit: Google

