5 free Safari extensions for designers

Safari Extensions enable you to quickly customise Apple's web browser and are grouped into a range of categories including Social Networking, Bookmarking, News and Developer. These handy tools use the latest HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript web technologies and they’re often free to install. Here are five freebies to add to your browser today...

Responsive Resize helps you test your site on various screen resolutions

Tired of resizing your browser window by hand? This free extension - it will save you tons of time.

Responsive Resize is the perfect tool for designers who need a quick method to test their website on various screen resolutions. Essentially, then, it helps speed up the development stages of responsive design.

A drop down menu allows you to select the appropriate size, automatically re-sizing the Safari viewport with pixel precision to one of several preset widths ranging from Full Screen to 320px. There is an input field to enter your required viewport width if what you desire is not saved as a preset value.

Developed by Midwinter Duncan Grant, Image Search provides quick and cleverly contextual access to Google Image Search. This Safari Extension empowers you to set image specifications regarding size, colour, category or file type; in addition, you can create five customisable preset searches. The desired search will open as a separate Safari tab in the current window. A considerably helpful extension for any creative professional.

Set time limits on your visits to particular sites

Waste No Time monitors your web browsing and sets time limits on certain appointed sites. Specify which sites you would like to block and/or the amount of time you wish to spend on each, WasteNoTime will kick you off when the time is up.

Fundamentally, Waste No Time manages your time spent on the internet more efficiently. If you have the best intentions to work and find yourself easily distracted, this could be your personal anti-procrastination tool.

Coda Notes lets you annotate websites

Web designers awaiting feedback from colleagues, or even clients, will benefit from Coda Notes, which lets you draw annotations on websites. Once the toolbar icon is selected a drop-down menu appears, displaying five simple tools to annotate with.

You have the ability to draw, highlight, erase, leave sticky notes and enter text, all on top of a web page. Once you have finished making notes, click ‘send notes’ and email a screenshot to your chosen recipient.

Dribbb(b)le makes Dribbble nicer to browse

Since Dribbble is a design community, it's safe to assume that all the users will have high screen resolutions. So this Safari Extension, created by Eren Emre, increases the width of it from 940px to 1104px. It also kills all the tiny thumbnails on Dribbble and replaces them with bigger, 400x300 versions.

Words: Aaron Kitney

Aaron Kitney is a freelance graphic designer and art director based in London and Vancouver. He specialises in branding, identity, web design, publication design, packaging and book design.

