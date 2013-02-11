15 amazing Dunny designs from top artists

The dunny is a vinyl toy, based on a rabbit-like character with a smooth face, long ears and short arms and legs. Used as a blank canvas, these toys have become increasingly popular among designers, being customised by hundreds of well-known artists.

Here are some amazing dunny designs by leading creatives. Which is your favourite?

01. Huck Gee

Huck Gee's Dunny designs are highly sought pieces after in the vinyl toy community

Huck Gee is a contemporary artist, illustrator, toy maker, and designer best known by toy enthusiasts for his iconic Skullhead character and Gold Life art creations. Gee has released numerous Dunny designs in his time so it was difficult to choose a favourite, but this devilish looking character - removable wings and all - just pipped first place for us.

02. Travis Cain

This hinged-head character was created by American artist Travis Cain

This wooden Dunny by American artist Travis Cain is one of the rarest around. This hinged-head character is one of four wood variants handmade by Cain for his 2009 series for designer toy retailer Kidrobot. This particular model, the only one that incorporates colour into the design, has sold for over a thousand dollars on eBay.

03. Frank Kozik

Legendary artist Frank Kozik has designed over 300 separate toys since 2001

This awesome Mecha Dunny design was created by legendary American graphic artist Frank Kozik. In 2001, Kozik devoted all of his time to fine art and vinyl toy art. Since then, he has designed over 300 separate toys. And this is our favourite.

04. Aya Kakeda

Aya Kakeda's Centaur Dunny is a rare and highly sought-after piece

New York-based artist Aya Kakeda designed this cool Centaur Dunny for Kidrobot's Dunny 2010, Series 5, Endangered, and Fatales ranges. One of the rarest in the collection, with a ratio of 1 in 400, this four-legged figure is highly sought-after piece.

05. MAD

Jeremy MAD Madl's Ninja Dunny, released in 2006, also came in black and red

Jeremy 'MAD' Madl has been professionally illustrating and designing toys for over 13 years now. During his career, Madl has worked with clients such as Kidrobot, Pepsi and the Cartoon Network. This brilliant ninja design was Madl's very first 8in Dunny released by Kidrobot back in 2006.

06. Kathie Olivas

Multi-media artist Kathie Olivas has been creating awesome vinyl toy designs for well over a decade now

Kathie Olivas is an internationally exhibited multi-media artist from New Mexico. She has been creating vinyl toys since receiving a Bachelor's degree in Visual Arts from the University of South Florida in 1999. Just 50 of these cute but also menacing-looking characters were produced for Kidrobot's Series 5 back in 2008.

07. DevilRobots

Where's the one with the eye-patch off to?

Founded in 1997 in Tokyo, DevilRobots dabble in graphic and character design, audio-visual and web design. But the company are probably most known for their vinyl toy work, in particular their square-headed character To-Fu Oyako. This set of quirky characters made up Devilrobots' Play To-Fu Series 1, released back in 2008.

08. Steve Harrington

Artist and designer Steve Harrington created this cool tribal character for Kidrobot's 5th Dunny series

Los Angeles–based artist and designer Steven Harrington has been creating Dunnys for designer toy retailer Kidrobot for years now. He is best known for his bright, iconic style. A perfect example of this is this awesome tribal character, which is one of our favourite designs of his.

09. Jesse LeDoux

This cute but freaky-looking cyclops character was created by Jesse LeDoux for Kidrobot in 2008

Artist Jesse LeDoux spent many years as an art director for a record company in Seattle, creating iconic album and poster artwork for various artists including the Shins. In 2004, he LeDoux decided to quit and focus on his client and personal work, which included creating this freaky looking cyclops dunny for Kidrobot in 2008. We love that this guy's beard doubles as an awesome hair style for the face on his stomach.

10. TADO

We love this bad Santa dunny design by artists Mike and Katie

Artists Mike & Katie aka TADO are well-known for turning their 2D designs into amazing vinyl toys. The talented duo have been creating Dunnys for various Kidrobot series over the years now, including this festive Krunk-A-Clause character. Featuring a bottle of 'nog, this quirky Santa was released in stores in 2009.

11. Dirty Donny

This guy is awesome. Fact

Dirty Donny Gillies is a freelance multi-disciplined artist, creating paintings, album covers, posters, skateboards and vinyl toys. But it's the latter we're most interested right now, in particular this crazy little character, called Tush Nune. He has a removable fur cloak and a wooden stick-bat. And we want him. Now.

12. Amanda Visell

Artist and designer Amanda Visell came up with the concept for this awesome wooden donkey dunny in 2009

Artist Amanda Visell designed this brilliant Wooden Donkey Dunny for Kidrobot in 2009. The adorable character features buck-teeth, branch fingers and accessories including an axe and stump. There's also a small heart-shaped carving marking the Kidrobot and Amanda Visell relationship on the Dunnys left foot. Just 1500 made, this awesome design is a highly sought-after piece in the world of vinyl toys.

13. DEPH

This green, winged character by Deph is a favourite among vinyl toy collectors

Self-taught artist Deph has created many illustrations and designs that have been displayed on vinyl toys. Our favourite, without a doubt, is this popular 'Big Mouth' dunny. which he developed for Kidrobot's Series 2, back in 2005. Collectors are always on the lookout for this piece, with signed versions selling online for hundreds of dollars.

14. Tristan Eaton

Artist Tristan Eaton created this Gold King dunny to celebrate Kidrobot's 10th anniversary last year

Triston Eaton designed his first toy for Fisher Price at 18 years old and has been creating them ever since. Teaming up with Kidrobot founder Paul Budnitz in the company's early days, Eaton sketched a design that eventually turned into the Dunny. The designer created this Gold King dunny to celebrate Kidrobot's 10th anniversary last year.

15. Jon Burgerman

Jon Burgerman's bright dunny design will brighten up any dull day

This Rainy Day Dunny was created by Jon Burgerman back in 2009. One of 1000 made, the elusive piece was difficult to get hold of even when it was released, with Kidrobot only selling it on rainy days. People lucky enough to get hold of it are able to enjoy its dolphins, flamingoes, and all other manner of things to brighten up damp days.

