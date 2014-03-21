600+ design freebies to download today

We're huge fans of Dribbble and Behance at Creative Bloq. But while both services are primarily aimed at helping creatives showcase their work, we've noticed they're also becoming home to some very handy free resources.

Every day, new freebies for designers are getting added to Dribbble and Behance, and you can find free icons, templates, UI kits and mock-ups if you look hard enough. But maybe you don't have time? In which case, you'll be pleased to hear a new site has sprung up to help you out.

DBFreebies is a nicely presented service that gathers together the best freebies added to both sites and makes them easy to find. All freebies are manually selected by the site's creator, Stéphane Winter, and they're sorted into a variety of categories - such as 'Fonts', 'Icons' and 'Templates'.

Web developer Winter built the site, which launched just two weeks ago, using AngularJS and the Dribbble and Behance APIs. If you release a freebie yourself on Dribbble or Behance and you want it featured on DB Freebies, then you'll need to add the tag 'free' or 'freebie' to it.