Amazon just tweaked its controversial app icon again

News
By
published

The design has a checkered past.

Amazon app icon
(Image credit: Amazon/Future)

Amazon refreshed its mobile app icon back in 2021, replacing its rather basic shopping trolley design with something simpler, designed to resemble a cardboard box featuring a strip of tape. But to some users, it resembled a certain Adolf Hitler, prompting Amazon to fix the design.

And now, the company has once again tweaked the icon, adding stripes to the blue moustache tape – leaving some users momentarily confused.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

