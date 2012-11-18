AROUND THE BLOQ: Fake film titles, iconic brands and much more!

Oliver Smith has created this reel of fake film titles inspired by 'Weird Al' Yankovic's song 'Bob'. Take a look at the beautiful array of graphic design and typography.

Designers are under constant pressure from clients to do more work for less money. Here, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi EMEA Robert Senior gives his thought on the subject...

Axure may be shy of responsive features, but the beloved UX tool can still be used on your next responsive project with a little help from responsive frameworks.

In this tutorial, London-based animation director Alex Donne Johnson explains how to use the 3D ray-tracing feature in After Effects CS6.

Is this Cintiq worth its high price tag? Rob Redman gets to grips with a new interactive pen display from Wacom.

Lea Verou on the latest development at the W3C, including the new W3C Dev Relations initiative, WebPlatform.org, and the Test The Web Forward event.

The founder of online banks First Direct and Egg, and creator of business mentoring site IconShift, Mike Harris offers his take on what it means to create an iconic brand.