Fake film titles brought to life

Oliver Smith is a 3D animator and compositor who can turn his hand at many aspects of the moving image. Mainly working with Maya, 3DS Max, Photoshop and After Effects, Oliver has produced this brilliant reel of fake film titles.

Signature style

Inspired by 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Bob Dylan parody 'Bob', the song features Yankovic's signature style and comical lyrics. Although the amusing tune is the main influence for the video, it's Oliver's stunning array of graphic titles and typography that really stand out.

There's a few nice homages included in the reel, including font reminscient of the Scarface titles. The kinetic typography is the real winner here and Oliver's showcase of styles will provide perfect inspiration to any graphic designer or typographer.

