Controversial Oakland Airport rebrand seems to be confusing passengers

News
By
published

People are reportedly going to SFO by mistake.

San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport logo
(Image credit: San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport)

If we needed proof of how important a name can be in a brand identity, we need look no further than the apparent confusion being sown by the rebranding of Metropolitan Oakland International Airport (OAK) as San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

Approved in May, the airport's name change is intended to increase passengers’ awareness of where it's located, but it seems to be causing confusion with San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Meanwhile, a legal battle has kicked off between the two rival hubs (see our guide to iconic brands and our tips for choosing a product name to avoid a similar fate).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles