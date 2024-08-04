Delightful illustrations for Apple offer a quirky take on Paris 2024

These Olympic sports look very different.

Apple iPad adverts featuring colourful illustrations of Olympic sports in Paris
(Image credit: Pocko)

We were starting to worry that Apple had lost the plot, but it got one thing right this summer with a delightful iPad ad campaign in France to coincide with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A series of quirky illustrations on billboards across the French capital shows bendy, stretchy athletes partaking in more everyday exercise, from grocery weightlifting to metro rugby.

As we explored in our recent interview on the dos and don't of Olympic marketing, forcing a connection with the Games can be risky. Apple isn't an official sponsor and the new ads don't mentions the Olympics specifically). But the engaging illustrations have won us over by putting the emphasis on the iPad's creative potential.

Apple iPad adverts featuring colourful illustrations of Olympic sports in Paris
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

