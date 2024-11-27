I love the adorable illustrations in this dairy brand’s new identity

Freshways proves that personality packs a punch.

Freshways rebrand by White Bear
(Image credit: Freshways/White Bear)

Cruising under the radar for some time now, UK-based dairy supplier Freshways was in need of a revamp that could showcase its unique identity in the milk manufacturing industry. Recently unveiling a playful new look, the refreshing rebrand is packed with personality, bringing the brand into a stylish new era with speed and innovation at its core.

The best rebrands bring a brand to life by showcasing its unique appeal, and Freshways charming new identity is no different. With a new logo, vibrant colour palette and revamped packaging, Freshways demonstrates how breaking away from conventional design can shake things up for the better.

