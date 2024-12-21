Is KFC's Saucy new brand genius or desperation?

It's bold, pink and looks nothing like KFC.

Saucy by KFC
Forget brand collabs, the big trend in branding in 2024 was offshoots. And they don't necessarily have to look anything like the core brand, as KFC has just demonstrated with the unveiling of Saucy.

The surprising new store concept in Orlando, Florida, is bold and pink and looks like it could be something more risque than a fast-food joint. The verdict's not yet in on whether it's finger lickin' good.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

