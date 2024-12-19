Kellogg's reimagines the perfect brand mascot as a giant 3D kaiju in a surprising new ad

News
By
published

But can a hip hop-loving rooster save breakfast cereal?

Kellogg&#039;s Cornelius cockerel Corn Flakes mascot in 3D
(Image credit: Kellogg's)

Who would have thought that 2024 would see not one but two big brand adverts that revolved around 3D animated poultry causing havoc on the high street?

KFC's 'Believe in Chicken' campaign had a dark side to it, with the bird ostensibly being worshipped by zombie dancer presumably not aware that it was on the menu. In that case, the chicken looked real – it was the people who were weird. Kellogg's is taking a different approach by bringing its Hulk-coloured cockerel heritage mascot Cornelius flapping into the modern era as a giant 3D kaiju.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles