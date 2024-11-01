Kamala Harris’ Las Vegas Sphere takeover is a shining branding move

The Democratic campaign hits the big screen.

Kamala Harris takes over the Las Vegas Sphere
(Image credit: Kamala Harris via X)

This year's US presidential race has been an unprecedented time, with NFTs, MAGADonald's and Brat summer branding bringing a revitalised twist to political campaigning. The latest stunt from the Democratic Party is a larger-than-life endorsement, seeing candidate Kamala Harris beamed up on one of the biggest billboard advertising screens around – the Las Vegas Sphere.

While I hold my reservations about the Sphere (in all honesty I find it quite dystopian), Kamala's vibrant campaign demonstrates how powerful branding can empower voters in the fight for positive change. Quite frankly it's refreshing to see a political campaign that doesn't capitalise on fleeting memes and internet trends and Kamala's bold branding stands as a masterclass in pride and authority with a triumphant tone.

