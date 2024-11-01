Kamala Harris’ Las Vegas Sphere takeover is a shining branding move

This year's US presidential race has been an unprecedented time, with NFTs, MAGADonald's and Brat summer branding bringing a revitalised twist to political campaigning. The latest stunt from the Democratic Party is a larger-than-life endorsement, seeing candidate Kamala Harris beamed up on one of the biggest billboard advertising screens around – the Las Vegas Sphere.

While I hold my reservations about the Sphere (in all honesty I find it quite dystopian), Kamala's vibrant campaign demonstrates how powerful branding can empower voters in the fight for positive change. Quite frankly it's refreshing to see a political campaign that doesn't capitalise on fleeting memes and internet trends and Kamala's bold branding stands as a masterclass in pride and authority with a triumphant tone.

Vegas: When we vote, we win. https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P pic.twitter.com/qOdVM4yNd4October 29, 2024

Coinciding with her Nevada rally on 31 October, Kamala's bold Sphere takeover invites onlookers to "vote for freedom" supported by the bold tagline "When we vote we win." Sporting the signature democrat blue, the campaign is a confident declaration of Kamala's vision for a future of "opportunity" and a progressive "way forward". Paired with the confident political messaging are sleek motion graphics that bring a stylish flow to the campaign, and it wouldn't be a Las Vegas Sphere ad without a touch of sparkle added to the mix.

This is the first instance that the Las Vegas sphere has been utilised for political branding, setting a high standard for future campaigns. Bold and assertive without tactless showboating, the campaign is a testament to the thoughtful, people-driven ethos of Kamala's brand, uniting her community with inspiring imagery and powerful messaging.

(Image credit: Jim Vondruska via Getty Images/ Wikimedia Commons

(Image credit: Jim Vondruska via Getty Images/ Wikimedia Commons

For more insight into the bizarre branding of this year's political race, take a look at how merch defined the 2024 presidential election.